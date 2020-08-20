Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. Sells 14,790 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Stock

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $656,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 373,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,564,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

New York Times stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. New York Times Co has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 90.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 52.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

