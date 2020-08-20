Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Anthem by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after buying an additional 813,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anthem by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $282.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

