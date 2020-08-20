ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler Sells 2,250 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $320.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.43 and a 200-day moving average of $271.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $322.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $33,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

