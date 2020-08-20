Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Trading Up 0.5%

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.59, approximately 31,935 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) by 315,224.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,806 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.