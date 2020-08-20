Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.05% of Weibo worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,777,000 after acquiring an additional 210,119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Weibo by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 25.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 68,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Weibo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

WB opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.02 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WB. Barclays cut Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

