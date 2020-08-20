Andra AP fonden Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 75,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.75.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $470.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,589 shares of company stock worth $29,655,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

