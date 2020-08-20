Andra AP fonden Trims Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 297.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

