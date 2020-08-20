Andra AP fonden Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 314.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

