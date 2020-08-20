Andra AP fonden Sells 6,100 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $197.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $217.36.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $358,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,995 shares in the company, valued at $36,913,575.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

