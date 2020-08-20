Andra AP fonden Sells 5,200 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in 3M by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

NYSE:MMM opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average is $151.76. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

