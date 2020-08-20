Andra AP fonden Sells 2,800 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $159.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

