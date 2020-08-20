Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $92.19 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

