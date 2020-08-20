Andra AP fonden Raises Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mongodb by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mongodb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mongodb by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mongodb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Mongodb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Mongodb news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $391,294.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,457,558.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mongodb stock opened at $209.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.65 and a 200-day moving average of $180.62. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mongodb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.57.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

