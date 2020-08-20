Andra AP fonden Purchases New Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,582,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after buying an additional 252,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $1,055,584.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $384,412.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,321,255.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,986 shares of company stock worth $14,018,202 in the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.43.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $469.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.36. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $510.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.15, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

