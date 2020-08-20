Andra AP fonden Purchases New Stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,939,172 shares of company stock valued at $507,807,011.

Shares of CG stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

