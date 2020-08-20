Andra AP fonden Purchases 2,600 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of XPO Logistics worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,391 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 192,673 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 180,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 179,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of XPO opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

