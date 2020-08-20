Andra AP fonden Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Baidu by 2,999.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,961,000 after acquiring an additional 742,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 243,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 709,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,025,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $124.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.43. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

