Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $60,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,898. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

