Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $119,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after acquiring an additional 814,839 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,467,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Shares of ETR opened at $100.10 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

