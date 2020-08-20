Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.05% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.