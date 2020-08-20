Andra AP fonden Has $3.77 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.09% of AerCap worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AerCap by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in AerCap by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NYSE AER opened at $30.57 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

