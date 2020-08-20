Andra AP fonden Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.