Andra AP fonden Has $3.52 Million Stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 983,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,978 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 969,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,600 shares of company stock worth $1,209,342. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.79, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

