Andra AP fonden Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Mosaic worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mosaic by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

