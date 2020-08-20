Andra AP fonden Has $3.40 Million Holdings in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQIYI Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. New Street Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

