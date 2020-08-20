Andra AP fonden Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,501 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

NYSE PH opened at $206.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.91 and its 200-day moving average is $171.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

