Andra AP fonden Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,172,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 152,438 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.