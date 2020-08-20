Andra AP fonden Has $3.16 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $192,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,024,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,840.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,236.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.75, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,135.70 and a 200 day moving average of $927.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,245.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total transaction of $894,059.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,296,119.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,381. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

