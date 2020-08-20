Andra AP fonden Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Workday by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Workday by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Workday by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $191.56 on Thursday. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $202.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.27 and its 200 day moving average is $168.46.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

