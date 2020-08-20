Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of People’s United Financial worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

