Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 500.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

