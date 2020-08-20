Andra AP fonden Cuts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 47.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 50.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 659,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 328.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 238,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

