Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

