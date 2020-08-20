Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTS. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortis by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,704,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,604 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,741,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortis by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,540,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fortis by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,636,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,116 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

