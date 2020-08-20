Andra AP fonden Acquires 34,600 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 110.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 214.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 60.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 29.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

