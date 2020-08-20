Andra AP fonden Acquires 11,700 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $31,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

