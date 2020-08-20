Analysts Set Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $22.78

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

