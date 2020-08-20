Analysts Offer Predictions for Wendys Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wendys in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendys’ FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Wendys by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

