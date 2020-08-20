Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.42 EPS and its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.22-1.42 EPS.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.35. 9,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.