Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Amex Exploration Inc (CVE:AMX)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.47, 278,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 142,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.15 price objective on Amex Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $214.83 million and a P/E ratio of -315.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.