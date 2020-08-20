AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells $823,732.70 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $823,732.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,925.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $101.58 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.