alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.69 ($18.46).

ETR AOX opened at €12.46 ($14.66) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.29. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

