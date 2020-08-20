ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) Trading Up 0.5%

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG)’s share price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.80% of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.