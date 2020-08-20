Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.25.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.16.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,751 shares of company stock worth $12,962,831 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.