Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Algoma Central from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

AGMJF stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

