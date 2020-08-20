Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$582,750.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total transaction of C$582,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,171.
Colin Webster also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Colin Webster sold 11,977 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.88, for a total transaction of C$154,263.76.
TSE AGI opened at C$13.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.63. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.59.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
