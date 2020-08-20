Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$582,750.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total transaction of C$582,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,171.

Colin Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Colin Webster sold 11,977 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.88, for a total transaction of C$154,263.76.

TSE AGI opened at C$13.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.63. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

