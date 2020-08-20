AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the July 30th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.3 days.

AIBRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded AIB Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

