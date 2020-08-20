Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.