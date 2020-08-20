Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.37.
Agilent Technologies stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 in the last quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
