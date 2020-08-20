AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Down 2.4%

AEX Gold Inc (CVE:AEX) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83, approximately 3,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 29,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The firm has a market cap of $95.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$576.54.

About AEX Gold (CVE:AEX)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal property is the Nalunaq gold project located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

