AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in AES by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 680,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 373,225 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of AES by 103.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 185,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 42.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 77,956 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in AES by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 29,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE:AES opened at $17.74 on Thursday. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

